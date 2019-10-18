Demi Lovato Hack: Alleged Nudes Posted to Singer’s Snapchat

The singer Demi Lovato may have been hacked, with alleged nude photos of her reportedly appearing on her own Snapchat account.

On Thursday evening, what appeared to be a series of nude photos of the singer (but could of course be cleverly edited fakes) were posted on her Snapchat account with a link to a Discord chat room.

“Join this discord server for my nudes,” read the initial message on Lovato’s Snapchat.

The message offered a swipe-up link to “The Chuckling Squad” account, asking fans to sign up to their Discord server to see more images.

The pictures, genuine or not, were swiftly removed from Lovato’s Snapchat, however inevitably versions of the images are now circulating online, and the hack is being reported by numerous mainstream media outlets including the Daily Mail and Metro in the U.K..

One post uploaded to Lovato’s SnapStory showed a completely nude brunette, who bears more than a passing resemblance to Lovato, standing in front of a closet and posing for a mirror selfie.

Another picture shows a topless woman with a strong resemblance to the singer pouting for the camera.

Text promised more photos and videos for anyone who followed the Discord link.

Lovato’s fans were quick to express their concern about the impact the pictures could have on Lovato’s mental wellbeing.

Lovato has struggled with addiction issues for some time and had a near-death experience due to an overdose in 2018.

On Wednesday, Lovato attended the Beverly Hills funeral of a friend, Thomas Trussell III, who died of an overdose.

She posted an image of a new tattoos she had done in his memory and a message of encouragement for people struggling with substance issues.