Democracy Won Because Donald Trump Couldn’t Break the Judiciary—Including His Own Appointees

Donald Trump was never about “America First.” In reality, he was always about “Trump First.” And Trump believed that the people he “hired” should subscribe to that philosophy—including the 229 federal judges and three U.S. Supreme Court justices he hand-picked.

Clearly, Trump viewed judges as owing loyalty to whoever appointed them, slamming some adverse court decisions in the past as coming from “Obama judges.” With that mindset, Trump declared in September that he wanted to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant seat as soon as possible on the nation’s top court because he believed the 2020 election “would end up in the Supreme Court.” Add to that, once Team Trump began filing its election lawsuits, Trump was on Fox Business in late November pleading for judges to be “brave”—aka, be loyal to Trump.

But like a scene out of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, these Brutuses (in Trump’s eyes) judges really “et tu’d” Trump in his hour of need. The eight Trump-appointed judges who considered Trump and his allies’ post-election lawsuits all—with zero exceptions—ruled against Trump. Simply put, these “Trump judges” choose the U.S. Constitution over loyalty to wannabe emperor Trump—including his most recent high-profile pick to the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.