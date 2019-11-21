Face to Face With Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg Flinches

At the first Democratic Debate free of male moderators, Andrea Mitchell opened up by calling bullshit on Pete Buttigieg: “You were elected mayor in a Democratic city receiving just under 11,000 votes. and in your only statewide race you lost by 25 points. Why should Democrats take the risk of betting on you?”

It was a particularly sweet moment to see a 73-year-old woman pointing out the sexist double standard Pete’s been riding. Voters judge men on potential regardless of their puny qualifications. Women have to have qualifications, and receipts.

Buttigieg hit back with a broadside against his opponents’ “traditional establishment Washington experience.” Except he’d be every bit at home in D.C., where his Harvard and McKinsey credentials hardly stand out, something Cory Booker underscored when he reminded the audience that, "I happen to be the other Rhodes Scholar Mayor on this stage.”