You've Got To Be High to Believe Republicans’ Impeachment Bullshit

If you stuck with it long enough to see Joaquin Castro’s five minutes at around 2:45 pm, you saw what was for my money the key exchange that showed a) some good, to-the-point questioning from a Democrat, but b) what the Democrats are up against here.

Castro was trying to ask Ambassador Bill Taylor why Ukrainian President Zelensky never held that press conference on CNN that Donald Trump wanted him to hold announcing that he was investigating the Bidens. Well, Taylor said, the press conference never happened because on September 11, the president released the aid, and the point became moot—Zelensky was no longer under pressure to please Trump in that way.

Right, Castro said; the aid was released. But why? Isn’t it possible that the president released the aid because he’d gotten wind that there was a whistleblower out there who was about to go public on all this?