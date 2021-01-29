Democrats Are Split Over Tactics. Republicans Are Split Over Qanon and Hitler.

The Democratic Party has a problem on its hands. If Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema and perhaps other senators really won’t relent on nixing the filibuster, the party risks being seen as a do-nothing party likely to lose their congressional majorities in 2022 and maybe the White House in 2024.

The Republican Party also has a problem on its hands. It has a member of its House caucus who promoted the murder of her current Democratic colleagues—not 20 years ago; last year. It has another member who wants to pack heat on the House floor. Another member who said, outside the Capitol on the day before it was stormed by traitors, that “Hitler was right.” It has two senators who egged on or cheered on the treasonous mob that carried out that storming. It has six other senators who voted with those two to overthrow American democracy. And it has 139 members of its House caucus—a solid majority—who likewise voted to overthrow democracy.

Getting the picture? We have one political party that is divided over tactics. We have another that is divided over whether to commit treason. And yet a lot of people still speak of them as morally equivalent competitors. It’s insane. They’re about as morally equivalent as McGonagall and Voldemort.