Democrats Can’t Afford to Blow This, but They Might

If you were to take a drink every time a candidate other than Joe Biden invoked President Barack Obama in campaign 2020, you’d be very thirsty. But if you lifted a glass every time Democrats took him to task recently, you’d be hungover. On Thursday Sen. Kamala Harris described the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Obama’s signature achievement, as a “starter house,” to be torn down in favor of a McMansion to be built on spec, no money down, with little prospect it would get approval from the controlling legal authority known as the Senate, which is stacked against you.

Say what? It’s become the fashion for progressives keen on showing how bold they are to distance themselves from the legacy of the first African-American president, the most admired man in the world, who, more astoundingly, is approved by 66 percent of Americans in a country so divided that apple pie is lucky to break 50. When asked which president has done the best job in their lifetimes, more Americans name Barack Obama than any other president, including Republicans’ beloved Ronald Reagan.

A record that doesn’t provide Excitement! Vision! Structural Change! is not to be extolled, we’re told. It won’t get progressives up off the sofa and out to vote. So rather than paint a calm picture of the blessed day after Trump is out of office, they are drawing a contrast with those unexciting days of yesteryear when Obama pushed through the only major reform of our broken health-care system since Medicare. They’re asking voters to scrap that good, but not perfect, law. In its place, a catchall of varied proposals called Medicare For All (MFA), written on the back of an envelope, that would restructure one-fifth of the economy. Trump will label Democrats socialists for that exciting vision, but he’ll do that anyway, so full speed ahead.