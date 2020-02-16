Democrats Come Up With an Election System That Could Hand Victory to Trump

I’ve read and heard a lot of comparing Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign to Donald Trump’s 2016 in this respect: In both cases, you’re looking at a party outsider popular enough to get not a majority of votes but a respectable plurality, and the party couldn’t unite to block it. The Beast’s own Matt Lewis wrote a smart take on this just the other day.

One should be careful in comparing Sanders to Trump. Sanders is not a Democrat, but at least he has been in Congress a long time and has caucused with the Democrats all that time. So he didn’t just materialize out of nowhere as Trump did.

Also, he’s not an amoral gangster. He’s a humane and decent person.