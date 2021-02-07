Democrats Don’t Care About Debt. And That’s OK.

The pandemic shook things up, a lot. It exposed the country’s deepest inequalities, and arguably, made them worse. Now, all eyes are on President Biden to see how he’ll fix it, and Republicans are responding exactly as expected: by crying about the debt.

Here’s the thing, though, says Paul Krugman, an American economist and op-ed columnist at The New York Times, there’s really no reason to. It’s a tale as old as time. Both parties spend, but when it’s time for Dems to make the economic plans, and Biden took office, Republicans “suddenly rediscovered that they were worried about debt,” he tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

But it actually doesn’t matter, he claims.