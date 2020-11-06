Democrats Gave Up on Stacey Abrams. She Didn’t Give Up on Democracy.

Three days after Election Day, Georgia is in the process of meticulously counting ballots for the presidency, where Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by a hair and a recount is already in the works once this count is completed, and for two U.S. Senate seats where runoff races could decide the national balance of power.

It’s quite a star turn for a state that, just a decade ago, virtually no one thought Democrats stood a chance in — no one except Stacey Abrams. The state hadn’t backed a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992. Before that, setting aside when native son Jimmy Carter was on the ballot, it was John F. Kennedy in 1960.

And despite the increased reverse migration of African Americans and Latinx and Asian American and Pacific Islander immigrants settling throughout the state, the national Democratic party was hesitant (dare I say resistant) to invest in the state’s 16 electoral votes. I’m looking at you, Tom Perez, who hung Abrams up to dry when one of the sharpest policy and political minds of our generation ran for governor in 2018 and came thisclose in a run where the national party’s robust early support could well have made the difference.