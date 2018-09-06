Democrats Go Nuclear for Kavanaugh Documents

Senate Democrats went nuclear Thursday in their fight to release documents about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that are deemed “committee confidential” and therefore cannot be released publicly.

At the beginning of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) pledged to release some of those documents, saying he was knowingly committing an act of “civil disobedience.”

“I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now,” Booker said, which he says could include “potential ousting from the Senate.” The senator later said he does not believe his action would constitute a violation of the Senate’s rules, but Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) read a rule that states Booker could “suffer expulsion from the body.”

Booker, a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2020, swiftly responded: “Bring it on.”

The documents, according to Booker, include emails in which Kavanaugh discusses “racial profiling.” It was one of the tens of thousands of documents from Kavanaugh’s service in the Bush White House that the Trump administration decided not to release publicly, drawing the ire of Democrats.

Other Democrats quickly jumped to Booker’s defense, pledging to join him in releasing confidential documents.

“It’s an arbitrary and seemingly capricious designation designed to spare people embarrassment, possibly,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said. “But all of these documents belong to the people of the United States.”

As the hearing was underway, The New York Times reported that Kavanaugh, when he served as a lawyer in the Bush White House, disputed the idea that Roe v. Wade is settled law.

In the email, Kavanaugh wrote: “I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so.”

Throughout his testimony this week, Kavanaugh has repeatedly referred to the Supreme Court’s precedents when asked about his views on specific issues including abortion and gun rights. Democrats have expressed concern that Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote in a future case that could overturn Roe.

During Thursday’s testimony, Kavanaugh said the case is an “important precedent” that has been “re-affirmed many times” since it was decided in 1973.