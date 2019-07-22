Democrats’ Job Is to Bring Mueller Down From Mount Above-It-All

So Wednesday is Mueller time. The anticipation on cable news and elsewhere is going to be immense. But there is every reason to think the whole thing is going to be a massive letdown.

If Robert Mueller just sticks to the language of his report, as he has strongly indicated he’ll do, getting him to say anything of the remotest interest, let alone anything inculpatory about the president, is going to be like trying to squeeze juice out of a stone.

Ergo the Democrats have one job and one job only Wednesday. They have to try to drag him down off Mount Above-It-All and say something real. Will this be possible?