Democrats Should Stand Back and Let Donald and Mitch Tear Apart the GOP

Republicans refused to hold Trump to account when they had the chance to at his trials. Now Democrats are talking about employing the 14th Amendment to ban him from office.

That would be a mistake, and an undeserved gift for Mitch McConnell.

Barring Trump from running again wouldn’t stop the Republican Party’s growing extremism, but it would offer the GOP political protection from a figure who advertises the party’s increasingly toxic attributes to the alienated swing voters it desperately needs to retain.