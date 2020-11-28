Democrats: Stop Chasing Amy and Start Chasing Stacey

Democrats, a majority of white women just aren’t into you.

I know this is painful to hear, and I hate to break the news, but a sincere friend who loves you tells harsh truths, while others write articles about “economic anxiety” and hillbilly elegies.

You have spent so much time and energy over the past several years chasing Amy and Karen. You’ve squatted in Rust Belt coffee shops and visited Midwestern suburban Paneras, talking to “real Americans.” You held numerous focus groups and interviewed hundreds of “undecided voters” desperately trying to understand why they would continue to support a failed businessman and crude misogynist who brags about grabbing women and faces nearly two dozen sexual assault allegations, and how you could get them to support you instead. Despite all that, they don’t.