Democrats Worry O’Rourke is Emboldening the NRA With Gun Confiscation Proposal

As former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) impassioned debate declaration of, “hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” was going viral on Thursday night, not all Democrats were punching the sky in solidarity.

Because while the audience in Houston clearly heard a battle cry, other Democrats heard at best a made-for-the-GOP attack ad and at worst a sentiment that threatens to undo the progress leaders have made towards reducing gun violence in the country.

“Don’t write the Republican ads for us,” Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left think tank Third Way, told The Daily Beast. “This is a real vulnerability.”