CALABAR, Nigeria—In the Nigerian hospital where Stella Immanuel—the eccentric doctor who praised hydroxychloroquine in the COVID-19 disinformation video endorsed by President Donald Trump—studied medicine and qualified as a physician, cases of adverse effects from chloroquine are no longer rare.

Since Trump began to tout the malaria drug as a potential coronavirus treatment, many in Calabar, the capital of Nigeria's southeastern Cross River State, have rushed to pharmacies and patent medicine stores to obtain its more common cousin , chloroquine (hydroxychloroquine was developed in the 1950s from chloroquine, an old anti-malarial drug).

“Chloroquine suddenly became the most profitable drug in the market,” Nnamdi Uche, who works in a local pharmacy in Calabar, told The Daily Beast. “Even when we sold it for three times the normal price we weren't short of buyers.”