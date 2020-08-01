CALABAR, Nigeria—In the Nigerian hospital where Stella Immanuel—the eccentric doctor who praised hydroxychloroquine in the COVID-19 disinformation video endorsed by President Donald Trump—studied medicine and qualified as a physician, cases of adverse effects from chloroquine are no longer rare.
Since Trump began to tout the malaria drug as a potential coronavirus treatment, many in Calabar, the capital of Nigeria's southeastern Cross River State, have rushed to pharmacies and patent medicine stores to obtain its more common cousin, chloroquine (hydroxychloroquine was developed in the 1950s from chloroquine, an old anti-malarial drug).
“Chloroquine suddenly became the most profitable drug in the market,” Nnamdi Uche, who works in a local pharmacy in Calabar, told The Daily Beast. “Even when we sold it for three times the normal price we weren't short of buyers.”