Dems Start to Downplay Their Vote by Mail Message

In late summer, as Democrats were shaping a general election strategy around the merits of voting by mail, former first lady Michelle Obama used a portion of her convention speech to open up the door to a more flexible framework.

Part of her message, “vote early, in person if we can” was subtle, and she would later go on to list other acceptable alternatives. But it displayed a fundamental understanding of a view commonly shared among Black voters—that voting in person is historically preferable—and signaled a desire for Democrats to broaden their approach.

Now, with less than a month until Election Day, Black activists, operatives, and lawyers have rallied around and intensified that push, particularly as President Donald Trump has baselessly and repeatedly cast doubt about voting by mail throughout the pandemic.