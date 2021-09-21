British counter-terror police have identified the suspected mastermind of the 2018 nerve agent attack against former double agent Sergei Skripal as the Russian military intelligence commander Denis Sergeev.

In a statement on Tuesday, British prosecutors confirmed they had authorized a string of charges against Sergeev for the March 2018 nerve agent attack that left Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, seriously ill. A police officer was also injured and a member of the public, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to the military-grade poison.

The prosecutors recommended that Sergeev should be charged with conspiracy to murder Skripal as well as the attempted murders of the former double agent, his daughter, and injured police officer Nick Bailey. Sergeev could also be charged with use of a chemical weapon.

Two men, known as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were previously charged over the attempted murders in September 2018. They infamously offered an absurd alibi for their activity in Salisbury, claiming that they visited the city as tourists to gaze at the local cathedral.

According to BBC News, Surgeev is believed by British security officials to have served as on-the-ground commander for the operation. British police said Tuesday that all three were members of Russian intelligence.

