Denver is Your New Favorite Pride Destination

Denver is so queer-friendly, locals say you don’t even need to find the queer bars in order to go out and feel comfortable. With a rich lesbian scene, a friendly atmosphere, and a hippie-dippie community to boot, Denver is an incredible place to spend Pride, and get your two-step on while you’re at it. We’ve curated this local neighborhood guide so you can experience the best of the best during your Pride season.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Denver Downtown

1801 Wewatta Street | Denver, CO | 80202

(303) 623-4422

Hotel Indigo in Denver is the most charming in the area. With wood panel interiors and rustic-chic decor, you’ll feel absolutely welcome in this warm and cozy interior. Set smack dab downtown, the location provides an easy way to central Pride territory, and to the local bar scene as well.

EAT

Mercury Café

2199 California Street | Denver, CO | 80205

(303) 294-9258

“Powered by the wind and sun,” this deeply feminist, deeply witchy café features a local and organic menu, with a tarot reader every single day. Find vegetarian options (can we recommend the striped bass linguini?) and queer-focused programming, plus weekend nightclub nights.

SEE

Distillery Tour at Stranahan's

200 South Kalamath St. | Denver, CO | 80223

(303) 296-7440

Through the many queer-friendly breweries Denver has to offer, Stranahan’s gives a tour everyone keeps raving about. Featuring top-notch American Single Malt Whiskey, monthly cocktail classes, and a fantastic menu to boot — book a tour and enjoy a drink.

GO

Dance Lessons at Charlie's

900 E. Colfax Ave | Denver, CO | 80218

(303) 839-8890

Alright, we can’t send you home without a proper two-step dance lesson (from drag queens, nonetheless). This hilarious and instructive dance class at the queer nightlife fixture, Charlie’s, is great for a casual couple, or singles looking to meet up with local queers.

DO

Black Box

314 E 13th Ave | Denver, CO | 80203

(303) 831-6207

The owner of this bar is a certified ally, and works hard to ensure that the bar is a safe environment for all guests. The state-of-the-art sound equipment and neon lights make this a fun evening for any girls’ night out.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.