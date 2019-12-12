Michael Horowitz Will Not Save Us. Only We Can Save Us.

So the Michael Horowitz testimony was more or less a dud, but it was a dud for a particular reason, and it’s a reason that should worry us.

Congressional hearings are about policy and law. I used to try to watch them on C-SPAN when C-SPAN was a novelty, because I was a government geek and it seemed really cool to be able to see these guys in action, which you never used to be able to do. But even I couldn’t go much more than 10 or 15 minutes. Oh, look, there’s Ted Kennedy! He’s famous. Oh wait. He’s talking about insurance regulations. Hey, where are those Perry Mason reruns?

Congressional hearings, even “dramatic” ones, are designed to dwell on the mundane. Policy-making is mundane. They are not designed to clarify urgent moral truths. In fact, precisely because they are designed to illuminate mundane details, you might say they are designed to obscure moral truths.