Deplorable President Watches Fox, Writes Racist Tweets to Rile Up Rural Voters

That soliloquy by CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Saturday will go down in history as one of the defining moments of the Trump presidency. If you haven’t watched it, you must. Note what happens at 1:50, when Blackwell finishes saying the words “the president says of that district,” referring to Elijah Cummings’ congressional district in Baltimore, and pauses for a full 10 seconds, an eternity on TV, before he starts back up. I won’t tell you what he says, because letters on a screen can’t convey the power of the visual moment.

The tweets about Cummings and Baltimore were disgusting, and Donald Trump is a racist psychopath. Seriously, literally. Look up “psychopath.” Check out this psychopathy quiz and imagine Trump’s answers. I rest my case.

He’s also an idiot. That, too, is not a news flash, I realize, but in the current case, I mean specifically that if you stack up all 435 congressional districts in this country and look at their poverty rates and so on, Cummings’ district, Maryland-07, isn’t anywhere near the worst.