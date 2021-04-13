Derek Chauvin’s Defense Focuses on Angry Crowd, Floyd’s Past

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s defense team began their case on Tuesday, focusing on George Floyd’s previous arrests and the “very aggressive” crowd that may have spooked officers during the fatal May 25 arrest.

“I was concerned for the officer’s safety because of the crowd, so I wanted to make sure the officers were OK,” Minneapolis Park Police officer Peter Chang, who responded to Floyd’s arrest to assist other cops, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Tuesday, before saying that he thought the crowd was “very aggressive toward the officers.”

Chang’s testimony was among the evidence presented by Chauvin’s defense team, who began their case by focusing on Floyd’s previous drug history and his frantic behavior during his May arrest. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, has previously argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”

Prosecutors called 38 witnesses over 11 potent days of testimony, including the Minneapolis police chief, who said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone, rather than drugs or heart disease. Bystanders and other police officers testified that the crowd watching Floyd’s arrest was not so threatening as to warrant excessive force.

Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

On Tuesday, Shawanda Hill, who was in the car with Floyd on May 25 before his fatal arrest, described Floyd as “happy, talking, [and] alert” when she ran into him at the Cup Foods store. After they began talking, Floyd offered her a ride home, she said. Just as they got his car, Hill got a phone call from her daughter and stepped away. When she returned, she said Floyd had fallen asleep in the car, and remained asleep even when Cup Foods workers came to his car to address the suspected fake $20 bill he’d used to buy cigarettes.

“They were trying to wake him up, trying to wake him up over and over. He woke up, he'll say something, made a little gesture, and nodded back off,” Hill said, adding that she told the Cup Foods employees that she would make sure he went back inside the store.

She said that he fell back asleep but woke up again when cops arrived. She said Floyd immediately put his hands on the wheel and started to plead with officers not to shoot him.

Hill testified that she told Floyd, “‘Baby, that's the police. Roll down the window.’ ... The man had a gun at the window. [Floyd] instantly grabbed the wheel, and he said, ‘Please, please don't shoot me.’”

Eventually, the officers removed Floyd from his car to put him in a squad car, setting off the chain of events that led to his death.

Chang testified on Tuesday that when he arrived at Cup Foods, Floyd was handcuffed and sitting on the sidewalk. Soon after, Lane and Kueng began to struggle with Floyd as they tried to load him in the squad car—but Chang was told to stay by Floyd’s SUV.

In Chang’s never-before-seen body-camera footage, he can be seen talking with Hill and Morries Hall, who was also in the car with Floyd but has refused to testify. Hill is heard saying that Floyd is “going to jail.”

“Damn, he still won't get in the car; just sit down, George,” Hill can be heard saying. “He's fighting to get out, what is he doing? Now he going to jail.”

The video shows several bystanders yelling at Chauvin and the other officers to get off Floyd.

“Something's going on. They're taking pictures over there,” Hill is heard saying.

Some of those bystanders previously testified that they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. An off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT testified that she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance, and an MMA fighter said he tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.

After the ambulance left with Floyd, who no longer had a pulse, one witness can be heard telling Hill and Hall that they need to call Floyd’s family because he’s “fucked up!”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression”—which he said was “fancy medical lingo for the heart and the lungs stopped… in the setting of law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” He said heart disease, fentanyl use, and methamphetamine use were “other significant conditions.”

An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, the defense also called retired Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton to give evidence about his body-camera footage of a May 2019 arrest of Floyd. Floyd can be heard in the footage asking Creighton not to shoot him several times, as Creighton orders him to put his hands on the dashboard and another officer tells him to “spit it out”—implying Floyd ingested drugs.

Michelle Moseng, a retired Hennepin County EMS paramedic of 34 years, also testified that while treating Floyd after the 2019 arrest, he told her he had been taking opioids “every 20 minutes” that day and that he took some just before the officers approached his car.

“It was quite hard to assess him. He was upset and confused,” Moseng said, later adding Floyd said he was “addicted” to opioids.