Hand Botox Is Trending Right Now, but This Anti-Aging Hand Cream Is Just as Good

When the pandemic struck a couple of years ago, many of us found ourselves washing our hands and applying ultra-drying hand sanitizer almost compulsively to avoid catching COVID-19. The increased use of anti-bacterial soaps and sanitizing formulas undoubtedly took a toll on our hands, leaving them chapped, flakey, and wrinkly. After all, you wouldn't apply alcohol-based soaps to the skin on your face and expect it to stay supple and smooth, right?

The aftermath of the ongoing pandemic coupled with the start of wedding season last month has caused a surprising new trend in medical spas and dermatology offices: neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport being injected into the hands is on the rise. Many brides and grooms have requested anti-aging injectables for their hands and fingers before their engagement and wedding shoots to make up-close ring shots appear flawless.

Dermelect Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment This top-rated formula has amassed quite the cult following. “Love this hand cream. It has helped keep brown spots at bay. Not greasy yet moisturizing. Don’t understand how it works, but my dry hands have been cured! Love it!” one reviewer wrote. “This is the only hand cream that truly works for me. Has diminished the age spots on the back of my hands tremendously. My hands feel really soft and smooth. This is my second purchase. It’s everything I hoped for. I won’t use anything else!” another shopper said. Buy at Dermelect $ 22 Free Shipping

While Botox has been used off-label on the hands to treat hyperhidrosis (a condition that causes excessive sweating) for many years now, the treatment is now being requested solely for cosmetic purposes. Fortunately, you don’t have to turn to injectables to erase signs of aging, drying, and sun damage from your hands—opt for Dermelect’s effective anti-aging hand treatment instead.

Infused with a slew of skin-loving ingredients (peptides, collagen, and hyaluronic acid), the lightweight and fast-absorbing hand cream nourishes and corrects without leaving behind a greasy residue—a must for someone like me who has hyperhidrosis! Dermelect’s anti-aging hand treatment truly elevates the hand cream game—after all, it’s not just a lotion, it’s actual skincare.

