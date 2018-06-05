Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The fashion world was rocked Tuesday by the news that Kate Spade, famous for her preppy accessories and clothing adorned with bright colors and idioms, committed suicide by hanging in her Park Avenue home. She was 55 years old.

Spade was found unconscious by her housekeeper “hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob,” The New York Times reported. The housekeeper called 911 and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 a.m. Police confirmed that Spade had left a note, but “did not comment on what it said.”

Kelly Cutrone, a renowned fashion publicist who personally knew Spade, burst out in tears when informed of the tragic news by The Daily Beast.

“I’m so sad to hear that. It’s so sad,” she said. “I saw her two months ago. She was fine but everyone seems fine. It’s such a sad story. Especially for her kids. My heart goes out to her family.”

A source close to Spade said the designer was just weeks ago touring her daughter Frances Beatrix’s boarding school as part of “revisit” day.

“That was two weeks ago,” said the source. “I can’t believe she was touring her school and committing to it and then fast forward two weeks she takes her own life.”

Kate and her husband, Andy Spade, started Kate Spade Handbags in 1993 before taking it full-scale in 1994. The “nylon handbags that were soon spotted all over the streets of major cities worldwide” and her candy-colored designs struck a note of whimsy with her devotees, according to WWD.

Before her foray into her own brand, she worked at Mademoiselle magazine as senior editor in charge of accessories, she recalled in an NPR interview. She said her experiences working with the bags helped her form the Kate Spade aesthetic.

“At the time, things were very—bags were too complicated. And I really loved very simple kind of architectural shapes. And I would wear these very simple shapes, none of which were famous designers,” she told How I Made This. “And I thought, gosh, I mean, why can't we find something just clean and simple and modern?”

The outlet reported that the Spades walked away from the brand in 2007 after her brand was acquired for $125 million, and Kate started a new fashion venture named after her 13-year old daughter in 2016.

Cutrone eulogized Spade’s impact on the fashion industry: “She’s the female version of Ralph Lauren. She brought back in an era of Americana to fashion.”

She further lamented: “The industry is endemic with suicide, bankruptcy, depression and addiction. A lot of people in the fashion industry are having a hard time. Its proportionally very high. The real issue is why are so many creatives alone. Its super sad. I just said to my assistant, ‘How many times do we get these calls a year?’”

Kate’s death echoes that of British designer Alexander McQueen, whose suicide in 2010 also shocked the fashion world. McQueen died by hanging in his London apartment, right before the international fashion show season was set to begin.