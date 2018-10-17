Desk Accessories Can and Will Make You More Productive

Keeping yourself organized is tough when you just have so much stuff but it is doable. Adding a few accessories to your office desk (or your home office) is a really great way to keep yourself honest about how you work, and how you can work better.

Implementing a better filing system, keeping your distractions at a minimum, and allowing yourself the optimal lighting level are a few ways to make sure you're as productive as you can be. Here are a couple recommendations on how you can make your workspace the best it can be, so you can be the best you can be.

Courant Catch:3 isn't just a beautifully crafted leather catch-all, it also has a hidden Qi charger beneath its pebbled exterior. Set this thing on your desk and keep your keys, wallet, and (charging) phone all in one place, so you don't end up searching around under your filing cabinet for where you keys fell after you knocked them off the edge of your desk.

Opt for a desk lamp that does more than shed light on your workspace. This lamp not only has a USB port to charge your phone, it has an LCD display that shows the date, time, and temperature (so you don't need to use your phone to look, and then probably scroll through Instagram). The best part is that the LED lighting system is controlled by a touch-sensitive dimmer with six brightness modes to help reduce eye strain. If you want something a little more fun, this guy has a color-changing base.

It may seem counter-intuitive to say that a desk toy can help with productivity, but squeezing a squishy, playing with magnetic blocks, or doing a puzzle can help satiate the need to get away from the computer screen, without defaulting to flipping through your phone.

Find a pen (and notebook) you love and stick to it. I have repurchased packs of the Paper Mate Flair Medium pens multiple times and I keep them around me at all times. Writing something down makes you much more lively to remember to do it, and there's just something so satisfying writing with a pen that's just a step below a marker.

Technically this isn't a desk "accessory" but an entire desk, but let's just go with it. Standing desks may seem like the but of a Silcon Valley joke, but they really are helpful in getting things done. Most of the time they're a little bulky and weird looking, but Nookdesk desks are fully customizable, and feature woodgrain tops to make it look like a normal desk. One of these can fit into any decor, even if your home office is just the corner of your living room.

Getting a good system to keep your stuff together is the best way to make sure you're as productive as you can be. If you have the desk space, go for something like the Poppin Home Base, which not only has a space for your files (and you'd better believe you should be using file folders) but has an area for pens, business cards, your phone, and more.

A mug warmer drastically changed how I consume my coffee, and it's something that I think everyone in an office should buy. While yes, you can opt for a badass mug that keeps your coffee at the optimal temperature, if you would rather stick to office-issued mugs (or your own novelty one), get a mug warmer so that it'll keep your coffee hot, without you having to get up and nuke it every time you forget it's there.

