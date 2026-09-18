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RED SQUARE-OFF

Leader Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Putin’s Next Move

A key ally has officially raised the alarm about what the Russian president plans next.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, September 16, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Vladimir Putin is planning a missile strike on a NATO country, according to Western intelligence.

The Russian president, 73, has come under increased pressure after a bruising summer in his war against Ukraine, with Kyiv hitting back through a relentless blitz on energy, logistics, and military targets on his side of the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, September 16, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
LEFT, RIGHT, GOODNIGHT

Humiliated Putin Suffers Major Double Blow

Harry Thompson

And the prime minister of Poland said intelligence suggests Putin is now eager to test NATO’s will by striking countries that have been assisting Kyiv in order to test their resolve.

FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during Polish-Swedish intergovernmental consultations at the naval base in Gdynia, Poland, June 29, 2026. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala/File Photo

Donald Tusk warned the Polish parliament.

Lukasz Glowala/REUTERS

He told Poland’s parliament on Thursday that intelligence showed that the autocrat “plans for hybrid strikes using drones and missiles against countries supporting Ukraine.”

He added that the aim would be to “paralyze or at least weaken NATO’s resolve to invoke the relevant provisions.”

NATO’s strength in large part relies on its threat that, under Article 5’s commitment to shared defense, any act of aggression against members would be met with overwhelming force.

A serviceman of the 148th Separate Artillery Zhytomyr Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fires a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a position on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The front line has become largely static.

Stringer/REUTERS

However, it has never truly been called upon.

“There is a real risk that drones or other types of projectiles could be launched into the territory of one or more Nato countries on the eastern flank, and could even cause damage, and the official narrative will be that this is an accident and that there is no reason for anyone to consider any response from NATO,” Tusk said.

“The aim… will be to weaken NATO’s integrity in general and, above all, to convince… member states that Article 5 is more theoretical than practical.”

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a statement inside No. 10 Downing Street on the day the cabinet was recalled to discuss the situation in Gaza, in London, Britain, July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

Former P.M. Starmer also previously raised the alarm.

Toby Melville/REUTERS

Putin’s so-called “special operation” in Ukraine had been engineered as a show of strength, but he has been repeatedly humiliated by Ukraine’s defiance.

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station on the first day of Russia's parliamentary election in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov

Fears of a new mobilization after the Duma elections are circulating in Russia.

Vladislav Nekrasov/REUTERS

Russia has repeatedly come under Ukrainian attack over the summer, which has abetted a string of domestic crises.

Kyiv’s focus on logistics and energy hubs has been the center of attention, but its drones and rockets have also struck military targets.

It has led to projections saying that Russia’s oil production could sink by 30 percent over the next 18 months.

It’s not the first warning NATO has had about possible Russian incursions. Former U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned about it in June, while various military chiefs have raised the alarm about a lack of Western preparedness for a broader ‘hot’ conflict.

There are also signs suggesting that it is already more than a future threat.

Germany has officially blamed Moscow after a drone carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Helles airport in the east of the country.

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The airport has been used as a base for some of Ukraine’s Antonov cargo fleet since the war kicked off.

This comes as rumors swirl in Russia that the Kremlin is planning another mass mobilization push after the State Duma elections, which begin on Friday.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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