On Sunday night, the almighty Desus & Mero—two of the funniest late-night hosts who were foolishly shut out of the recent Emmy nominations—roasted the hell out of one of Trump’s more embarrassing fanboys: Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA recently recently made headlines because its other co-founder, Bill Montgomery, died of COVID-19 after the organization pushed a number of conspiracy theories concerning the coronavirus, including that social distancing in churches was a “Democratic plot against Christianity” and that hydroxychloroquine was proven to be “100% effective” in treating the virus (it has proven to be otherwise).

But the Showtime duo was more interested in Kirk’s supposed NBA fandom. “No. 1 sports fan Charlie Kirk said, ‘Hilarious to see Black NBA players who make millions a year take a knee to try and tell us black people can’t succeed in America. Kick them out of the league. Done watching the NBA.”

“Yeah, kick all of the Black people out the league, Charlie. Let’s see how that works!” exclaimed Desus, adding, “It’s gonna be him versus Ben Shapiro? It’ll take six hours for them to get to two! Yo, another strong layup by Ben Shapiro on the wrong hoop.”

Later on, they read another of Kirk’s weird anti-NBA tweets: “Here I am enjoying Christmas and these NBA players are saying we need more gun control. It just doesn’t stop.”

“I think he might be, like, a kink-pig, and he watches the NBA to shame himself,” joked Desus, before imitating Kirk mid-BDSM session: “I’m a dirty Charlie! I’m a dirty Charlie! Mistress, give me more Nuggets games!”

Finally, they read one last unhinged Kirk tweet: “If you want to know why I stopped watching the NBA, you saw it tonight. Rigged games, half efforts, receding hairlines, and busters.”

“Wow, receding hairlines? You got jokes, Charlie, with that Elon Musk-ass hairline, dog?” joked Mero.

“You can’t even argue with him. He wasn’t even poppin’ enough to get @CharlieKirk,” chimed in Desus, referring to his Twitter handle. “He had to get @CharlieKirk11.”