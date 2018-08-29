Deval Patrick Launches PAC as He Toys With Possible 2020 Run

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick on Wednesday launched a new political action committee—a move often viewed as an early sign of potential interest in a White House run.

Entitled the Reason to Believe PAC, Patrick’s new outfit says it is “dedicated to helping elect progressive Democrats running for federal office in the upcoming midterm elections.”

“Reason To Believe PAC will support Democrats’ grassroots efforts to take back the Senate and the House of Representatives, and promote Governor Patrick’s positive vision and policy agenda for the country,” a formal announcement reads.

The PAC promises to help “lead the country out of a dark chapter of division.” Its website also notes that Patrick hopes the organization will be “developing and promoting a positive agenda for Democrats in 2018 and beyond.”

Patrick, who after his governorship went on to serve as a managing director at Bain Capital, has been mum on any prospective 2020 plans—as have all the potential candidates. But in a recent CNN interview, he said he’d make a decision on it “in due course.”

“It’s mind-blowing to have people speak seriously to me and about me that way,” the ex-governor said. “I’m not ready to be a candidate for 2020 yet.”