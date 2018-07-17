Develop a Meditation Practice with this Behavioral Science Backed Accountability Journal

You feel better whenever you take time to meditate, but even so, sometimes it’s a struggle to keep up a consistent practice when everything else in your life is pushing you to go faster, work harder, and never stop moving. The Meditation Sidekick Journal can serve as your meditation accountability buddy.

Rooted in behavioral science and designed with an engaging three-section structure, this journal’s un-dated pages remove the pressure of leaving a page blank if you skip a day, while the curated pages include guided meditations, affirmations, expert tips, and even strategies to practice on your own. Once you get accustomed to using the journal, you'll slowly develop the instincts to meditate efficiently on your own.

Get the Meditation Sidekick Journal on sale now for only $25.99 — discounted from $37.77.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.