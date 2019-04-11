Save 50% On DeWALT’s Top-Rated Cordless Drill Today at Home Depot

Despite belonging to the sometimes unappealing family of power tools, a drill — just a drill — can be very handy in any home. They make it very easy to put together a new bed or bookshelf or to tighten older (or just squeaky) furniture. And today, you can one of the iconic DEWALT drills for 50% off at Home Depot.

Typically priced at $238, the drill, charger, storage bag, and two batteries (one bonus) are going for $119 today. It’s lightweight and cordless because it’s designed for ease and versatility, not horsepower. More than 2,100 reviews leave it with a 4.6-star average. And yes, this drill is there for the laywoman or layman. To get a sense of just how common this drill can be to any home, take a look at those 2,000 reviews and you’ll find, well, yourself. That’s the beauty here: A simple drill to cover your simple home improvement needs.

When a mainstay tool like a drill is running at such a great discount and from such a reputable brand, it makes sense to grab one for the long haul — especially when the seasons will be calling on you to refresh and upgrade various parts of your home (and its outdoor areas).

