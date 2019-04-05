Diamond and Silk Compare Beto O’Rourke to a ‘Slave Owner’ on ‘Fox & Friends’

Conservative vloggers and Fox Nation personalities Diamond and Silk on Friday compared 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to “a slave owner” in response to his rhetoric slamming President Trump the day before.

“The president of the United States has called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals,” O’Rourke said in Iowa on Thursday. “He then went on to call asylum-seekers animals and an infestation. Now we would not be surprised if in the Third Reich other human beings were described as an infestation, as a cockroach or a pest that you would want to kill.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade introduced the O’Rourke clip by noting that the comparison to Nazi Germany “did catch many by surprise” and attempted to clarify Trump’s comments by noting “that was MS-13 he was referring to, and they are animals.”

Diamond—née Lynnette Hardaway—who joined the curvy couch crew via video chat, said: “When I listen to Beto O’Rourke, his rhetoric, it reminds me of a slave owner. Anytime you want to tear down existing walls and allow poor people to flow into our country and then having them living in the shadows; they’re working for slave wages. That makes you a slave owner. So he needs to look at himself.”

Silk, also known as Rochelle Richardson, chimed in: “And his own rhetoric.”

“Right,” agreed Diamond.

Ultimately, the vloggers suggested that Trump “could shut down immigration altogether.”

“When we have a Democrat Congress that won’t give our Border Patrol agents the resources they need to process these people, I mean, they are creating the crisis,” said Diamond.

“There is a crisis at the border, so if the president shut it down, it wouldn’t bother me.”