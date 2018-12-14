The vloggers and social-media personalities known as Diamond and Silk appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning to propose a demilitarized zone with Mexico at the U.S. border.

The always-coordinated pro-Trump duo—née Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson—began with a discussion about the raucous televised Oval Office meeting the president had with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer this week, pointing out the alleged hypocrisy of two politicians who use private security while also rebuking the concept of a border wall.

“We need a wall funded, and what I don’t understand and what’s so mind-boggling about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is that they live behind walls,” said Diamond, who wore a black gold-studded turtleneck that matched her partner’s. “Don’t your walls protect you? So why don’t you want to protect America by building a wall. So that’s what I don’t understand.”

Silk added: “Not only that, they have security guards. They have security guards with guns.”

“If somebody continued to break into my house and steal my stuff, I’d just get a security system,” she continued. “Guess what? The security system would pay for itself. So that wall would pay for itself. And guess what? Mexico is going to pay for it—voluntarily or involuntarily.”

It’s unclear if Diamond’s final idea was pre-planned or thought of on the spot, but she concluded: “OR, take the military and put it on the border. Make that their zone. Then nobody can cross it.”