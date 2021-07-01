Circumstantial evidence may not always be enough to secure a legal conviction, but it can still definitely convince one of a murder suspect’s guilt. Such is the situation laid out by Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, director John Dower’s enthralling three-part Netflix docuseries (premiering June 30) that revisits the 1996 case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French wife and mother who was found brutally slain outside the second home she owned in a remote part of off-the-beaten-path Schull in West Cork, Ireland.

Du Plantier was this hamlet’s first homicide victim in close to a century, so it naturally rocked the quiet, idyllic community, which was known for attracting a collection of foreigners (known affectionately as “blow-ins”) who took to its beauty, its isolation, and its tolerant atmosphere. A 39-year-old TV producer with one 15-year-old son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, as well as a second husband, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, who was a world-famous film producer (having worked with the likes of Antonioni, Kurosawa, and Tarkovsky), Du Plantier was a quiet, low-key artistic type with a fondness for the solitude, bleakness, and ruggedness of her Irish residence. Even today, those that knew her in Schull remember her fondly, and thus remain traumatized by her grisly fate: her body found on the road leading up to the house, clothed in nighttime attire, lying in briars, her hands covered in defensive wounds and her head caved in by a blunt force object (likely a nearby cement block coated in blood).

By all accounts, there was no reason for anyone to have wanted the charming and affable Du Plantier dead. That fact, coupled with a dearth of DNA and fingerprint evidence, left investigators—led by Detective Superintendent Dermot Dwyer—at a loss. Interviews with locals didn’t turn up any more clues, although conjecture soon spread throughout the area, aided by a media that ran with juicy theories. The most notable of those were promoted by Ian Bailey, a former British newspaperman who now lived with his lover Jules Thomas and her children in Schull. Working as a freelancer, Bailey penned a series of articles that were full of details that seemed to indicate that he had a reliable inside source on the force. More explosively, however, were his suggestions that Du Plantier might have been murdered by either Bruno Carbonnet, a former lover with whom she’d parted on acrimonious terms, or a hitman hired by Daniel, whose motive could have been a desire to collect on an insurance policy that could mitigate his supposed financial troubles.

Those hypotheses certainly made for good headlines, but unfortunately, they were woefully difficult to prove—especially since Carbonnet had an airtight alibi and nothing substantial pointed to her spouse’s guilt (even his refusal to travel to Ireland to identify his dead wife’s body, it turned out, was likely due to his crushing grief). Nonetheless, in the first of two jaw-dropping episode-closing revelations, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork does reveal a legitimate suspect: Bailey. Beginning with a woman named Marie Farrell who claimed she saw him acting very strangely (and drunkenly) on Kealfadda Bridge late on the night of the crime—this while Farrell was out strolling with a man who was not her husband—Bailey became the prime target of the West Cork police force. The more people looked into his story, the more they turned up red flags—including a history of abusing Thomas, a persistent desire to be the center of attention, and myriad anecdotes about howling-mad behavior. In this light, Bailey’s articles didn’t appear to be just fiction; they resembled deliberate attempts to misdirect investigators away from himself.

And more damning still? As time went on, Bailey reportedly began confessing to the crime to a variety of unrelated people.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork pieces together this puzzle with copious news reports, home movies, family photographs, and interviews with Dwyer, journalists, Schull residents, and Du Plantier’s relatives, including her parents Georges and Marguerite Bouniol, her aunt Marie-Madeleine Opalka, her uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau, and her son. The series also features, stunningly, extended conversations with Bailey, who in the ensuing years extricated himself from two arrests by Irish police, and who decries these accusations as conspiratorial make-believe forwarded by a media and police force desperate for a patsy. In December 2003, Bailey sued seven Irish and British newspapers for slander, and in one of many amazing twists, that decision proved to be a terrible mistake for him, since it allowed those print outlets to gain access to the Irish police’s files about his involvement in the case—thus publicizing the myriad eyewitness statements that first put him in investigators’ crosshairs and making him look intensely guilty to the public.

That’s not the only crazy development offered up by Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, which eventually turns its attention to the Du Plantier family’s efforts to have Bailey tried for murder, in absentia, in France. Director Dower efficiently recounts this winding saga, employing functional maps and timelines to keep his tale’s chronology lucid, and wasting little effort on dramatic recreations or other superfluous non-fiction devices. The proceedings are both clear-sighted and swift, even as contradictions pile up—mainly between Bailey and eyewitnesses’ at-odds accounts of what took place—and justice system obstacles get in the way of any decisive conclusion to this ordeal.

While Bailey’s participation contributes to the intriguing horror of Sophie: A Murder in West Cork—especially given that he’s a gregarious, staunchly defiant figure eager to push back against the charges leveled at him—the series is strongest for maintaining rigorous focus on Du Plantier. Through pictures, videos, and remembrances from those who knew and loved her, Dower empathetically pays tribute to her memory as a complex and conflicted figure whose demise forever shattered so many others’ lives. When Georges remarks that there can never be true justice when discussing the death of one’s own daughter, Netflix’s latest true crime affair taps into the enduring, agonizing human cost of such senseless tragedies.