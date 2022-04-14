Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Photoshop-Controversy Official

Ladies, is it bad to Photoshop your boyfriend’s nose?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship just hit a new milestone.

Some celebrity relationships find their iconic moment in a vial of blood worn around the neck; others evolve through tattoos or shared peeing situations. For the Kardashians, nothing screams “Welcome to the Family” louder than a Photoshop controversy. But is this a genuine case of photo editing fail or, as “sources” claim, just a very odd angle?

Look at these cuddly photos of Kim and Pete snacking on what looks to be some pretty good pizza. The vibe? Adorable. The fits? Honestly, you could tell me that she met up with him after a party and he showed up in his PJ’s, or that they both attended the party and he showed up like that and rocked the hell out of it. Either way, I would believe you!

(The shot was actually taken at pizza place Jon & Vinny’s after Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere, where Kardashian walked the red carpet alone but told reporters her boyfriend was in attendance to support her. So they did reportedly attend a party together! And you know what? I believe it!)

But some fans noticed something amiss about the (to be clear, hot) comedian’s face. Is it the angle? Maybe—but from here, it’s giving Bratz Boy. It’s giving nu-Degrassi heartthrob. It’s giving Handsome Squidward. It’s… giving some people the impression that Our Lady of SKIMS might’ve “photoshopped” her boyfriend.

A source insists to Page Six that this is not the case. “Pete’s nose and neck appearance were not altered in anyway [sic],” the source said. “The image shown in the side-by-side shows his face at a different angle, and he is smiling larger so it cannot be an apples-to-apples comparison.”

The tabloid claimed to have seen the original live snap and added “nothing has been altered.”

Still, it’s hard to blame anyone who’s skeptical of every post the Kardashian-Jenners pump out. When your family photo collection is the subject of “worst photo editing fails” roundups, one imagines you come to expect these things.

But let’s focus on what’s really important—the pizza. What is that one on the left, a nice margherita? It turns out, even the food in these photos is a rich text. According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and a group of friends joined the couple for a post-celebration nosh that included a menu item named after Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West—the Ham & Yeezy. (Sigh.)

After months of publicly harassing both Davidson and his ex-wife, a source close to the Kardashians—is that you, Kris?—recently told Page Six that West “has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” During a podcast appearance on Not Skinny But Not Fat this week, Kardashian revealed that she and West did not speak for eight months after she filed for divorce.

In spite of everything, she said, the two “have so much love for each other.”

“We’re always family, we’re always going to have so much love and we love our kids,” she said. “We both love the time we spent together. You know, I think that we’ll always have that and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out for whatever reasons, but no matter what, I always just think of like the positive times.”