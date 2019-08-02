Did Meghan Markle’s September Vogue Blindside Buckingham Palace?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

The pattern of today’s royal summers has changed little in the past few decades.

In early June comes the Trooping of the Colour, to mark the monarch's birthday. A few days later (while, the idea goes, affection for the monarchy is running high) the royal accounts are published, showing what the family cost and balancing that against just how tirelessly they have struggled on behalf of the nation in the preceding year.