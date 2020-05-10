Did Prince Andrew Have Foot Massage With Jeffrey Epstein While Watching ‘The King’s Speech’?
Scandal Magnet
Plus, the queen will remain out of public life “indefinitely,” William and Kate talk to veterans at a VE Day celebration, and Harry and Meghan craft more Hollywood plans.
Andrew’s no-good, very bad week, part I
Grim reading in Sunday’s newspapers for Prince Andrew this weekend.