Diddy ‘Devastated’ by His Ex Kim Porter’s Death From Pneumonia

Sean “Diddy” Combs is said to be “destroyed” over the death of his ex, the model and actress Kim Porter, with whom he had three children, as they were still a “very tight family.”

Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home Thursday, with reports saying that Porter had recently been sick with pneumonia.

TMZ reports that Diddy is devastated by the news as he and Porter had remained on friendly terms as they co-parented their kids, to the extent that the two never found it necessary to have a formal custody agreement.

TMZ adds that they “celebrated holidays as a family, vacationed together, and just hung out... and there was never an extended period where they were at odds with each other.”

As recently as last month they were pictured together at a premiere for a film starring Porter’s oldest son, Quincy.

The couple never had a formal custody arrangement governing how they cared for their three children—Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins, Jessie James and D’Lila.

Porter’s friend Kimora Lee Simmons—Porter was her bridesmaid for her marriage to Russell Simmons—was seen sobbing outside Porter’s home on Thursday afternoon as a coroner removed her body.

Authorities arrived at Porter’s home at around 11.30 a.m. after they received a call saying someone at the residence had gone into cardiac arrest.

TMZ says Porter had previously phoned her doctor to say she wasn’t feeling any better after suffering a bout of pneumonia.

Diddy’s representative confirmed Porter’s death and asked that the family be given “privacy at this time.”

A source close to the pair told People late Thursday: “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work... they were still a family.”