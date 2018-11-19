Diddy Shares Emotional Tribute To Kim Porter

Sean Combes spent Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning posting emotional tributes to his recently deceased ex, Kim Porter, with whom he had three children.

Porter is believed to have died from complications following a severe bout of pneumonia, and the shock of her death was clear in the first of the tributes Diddy posted on Instagram late Sunday night.

Diddy and Porter split in 2007 but remained exceptionally close co-parents, to the extent that they never found it necessary to have a formal custody agreement for their kids, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins, Jessie James and D’Lila.

As recently as last month they were pictured together at a premiere for a film starring Porter’s oldest son, Quincy.

One post was a stunning collage of photographs of the couple and their kids in happier times.