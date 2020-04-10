Meet the B.S. Artist Behind Trump’s Miracle Drug

PARIS—Brace yourself for a new wave of hydroxychloroquine hype.

The eccentric French researcher whose findings have captured the imagination of Donald Trump and the airtime of enthusiastic Fox News pundits has just published new findings clearly intended to answer his critics.

On Thursday evening, when French President Emmanuel Macron made a previously unannounced visit to Dr. Didier Raoult’s research institute in Marseilles, the doctor reported that his staff had treated 1,061 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 employing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a common anti-malarial drug, and the antibiotic azithromycin (AZ).