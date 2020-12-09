I Put 5 Direct to Consumer Cookware Brands to the Test

Caraway’s Cookware is a statement piece to say the least. The brand prides itself on providing nontoxic and environmentally friendly cookware, but let’s be real: the first thing that will catch your eye are the colors. They are poppy yet well-designed, and you have the choice of six, which might just be the most difficult decision you’ve made in a while. Beyond color palettes, the cookware itself is beautiful, complete with beveled edges, and a sleek design from handle to lid. The Set comes with four ceramic nonstick pieces—a fry pan, a sauce pan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven. I like that they use the dutch oven as both a stock pot and an oven to save space. While the lids are not transparent, they do feature a steam hole, which is a nice and very important touch.

If you’re going to buy a set, it’s better to buy all non-stick and then accent it with stainless steel pieces, which is why I think this set is best. Other sets (like Great Jones’) have stainless steel built in. While these pieces are closer to restaurant quality, I found myself less likely to use them as they are more difficult to clean. Instead, Caraway’s pans are overall the easiest to clean, the easiest to maintain, and the most versatile. Side note: Caraway also offers organization tools: the lids fit inside the pots, the set comes with magnetic pan racks that fit the pans perfectly, and it comes with a canvas lid holder that fits perfectly on the inside of a cabinet.