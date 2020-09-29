Disgraced Cardinal George Pell Slithers Back to Rome and Targets His Vatican Bank Enemies

ROME—Cardinal George Pell, the disgraced former Vatican No. 3, who was convicted and then acquitted of clerical sex abuse in Australia in April, will return to Rome just in time to help Pope Francis sort through the biggest financial scandal of his pontificate.

In May, the Australian Royal Commission charged with investigating allegations of systemic clerical sex abuse, determined that Pell was well aware that children were being abused by members of the clergy in Australia but failed to use his power as a senior official to stop it. The Catholic News Agency reports that Pell, who has been living inside the protective walls of the archdiocese of Sydney, will fly to Rome on Tuesday in a “private capacity.”

The timing of the return of the former prefect of the Vatican Secretariat of the Economy, coincides with a tawdry scandal involving the Vatican's former No. 2, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 72—who was in Pell’s sights as he tried fruitlessly to clean up the Vatican’s byzantine and corrupt financial dealings before his fall from grace.