Disgraced Pundit Mark Halperin Signs Deal to Publish New Political Book

Former powerful political pundit and author Mark Halperin has recently signed a deal to publish a book on Trump-era political strategy, his first major project since his career derailed in October 2017 amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

As first reported by Politico Playbook, the disgraced Game Change author inked a deal with Regan Arts to publish How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists on What It Will Take. The book, which is scheduled to come out in November, will focus on interviews with dozens of Democratic political strategists, including Donna Brazile, James Carville, Jennifer Granholm, and Kathleen Sebelius.

Judith Regan, the head of Regan Arts, is scheduled to release the following statement upon the announcement of the book’s upcoming release according to Politico: “I do not in any way, shape, or form condone any harm done by one human being to another. I have also lived long enough to believe in the power of forgiveness, second chances, and offering a human being a path to redemption. HOW TO BEAT TRUMP is an important, thoughtful book, and I hope everyone has a chance to read it.”

This is far from the first time that Regan has courted controversy over her questionable choices. Back in 2006, she infamously agreed to publish O.J. Simpson's sort-of tell-all on the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, If I Did It. Following a firestorm of outrage, both the book and a FOX TV special were canceled, and she was eventually fired by News Corporation. (Regan would later receive a reported $10 million settlement after she sued News Corp. for defamation.)

Regan and Regan ArtsA did not immediately respond to a call and email for comment.

Following the wave of allegations that he’d groped several female colleagues and made unwanted sexual advances towards them, Halperin found himself cropped from the numerous projects he was working on at the time. He was fired from Showtime’s “The Circus,” a planned book with longtime partner John Heilemann was nixed, and HBO canceled an upcoming series based on that canceled book.

Over the past few months, however, Halperin has reemerged in an attempt to jumpstart his one-time lucrative career—all with the help of some friends in the media. While starting up a new political newsletter, Halperin has made several appearances on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM radio show.

On top of that, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have been offering Halperin moral support behind the scenes and even attempted to collaborate with Halperin on an online-only program focusing on the 2018 midterms before that was scrapped by the network.

Prior to the accusations coming to light and his dismissal from NBC News as a political analyst, Halperin was a fixture on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.