Ditch the Boring Bluetooth Speakers for this Ambiance-Creating Fire-Dancing Bluetooth Speaker

Whether you’re partying with friends in a weekend rental or cooking dinner for a new significant other, weekend parties are all about setting the scene. Combining the ambiance of flickering candles with the energy of a customized playlist, the Fireside Audiobox Bluetooth Speaker is definitely worthy of your fire playlists.

Powered by a propane fuel canister, the Fireside Audiobox syncs your music with real, dancing flames, providing a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Thanks to its tempered glass shield, anti-tip-over safety device, and leak detection sensor, you can enjoy the audio-visual show without worrying about potential accidents.

Get the Fireside Audiobox on sale now for $399 — 27 percent off the usual price of $549.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.