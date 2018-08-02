Ditch Your Cumbersome Portable Air Conditioner Units and Pick Up This Smart Cooling Cube

Setting up for a summertime camping trip, beach picnic, or any outdoor activity, you probably wish you could take your air conditioner outside. That seemingly-impossible dream is a reality with the evaSMART Smart Personal Air Conditioner. The air conditioner cools the space around you with a circumference of 43 square feet, while only consuming 12W of power, which means it’s portable, compact, and environmentally friendly. Use the device’s mobile app to turn on the unit without getting up, as well as control the humidity level, fan speed, and color. You only need to refill the water tank after 6-8 hours of continuous use and change the cartridge after 2-6 months. Usually, this evaSMART Smart Personal Air Conditioner is $256, but you can get it now for $192 — choose between stormy gray or white.

