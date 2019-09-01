So Stacey Abrams and Steve Bullock won’t run for Senate. They’re autonomous adult individuals, and they’re obviously allowed to do what they want to do. But... well, let me put it this way: If they were Republicans, I’d bet you anything they’d be running.

Why? Because Republicans see our political and party competition in much more existential terms than Democrats do. Republicans understand that the question of who controls the Senate is the whole ballgame. And the Democratic Party just doesn’t.

Here’s what’s going to happen if the Democrats don’t take the Senate. Assume they hold the House, and for the sake of argument some Democrat wins the White House. Hooray, hooray. The national nightmare is over. We can maybe get back to doing the people’s business again.