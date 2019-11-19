Do You Want Your Kids to Grow Up to Be Like Alexander Vindman or Donald Trump?

The other day, I tweeted something that got a little buzz—which tells me I was on to something. It went like this: “Let’s say you’re a conservative person. You orient your life around faith, family, community, decency, patriotism, modesty, honesty, charity, frugality, and human dignity... and your heroes are... Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh, and Rudy Giuliani?”

With the curtain set to open on a new week of impeachment hearings, the only noble players in this drama seem to be the “deep state” bureaucrats whom we are supposed to fear and hate.

Indeed, one positive thing to come out of impeachment has been the chance to highlight the unheralded dignity and professionalism of the men and women who have quietly sacrificed so much for the cause of freedom—behind the scenes.