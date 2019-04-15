Dockers Sale: Top-Rated Pants, Shorts and Accessories For Under $30

Dockers is cutting prices by up to 50% today through Amazon’s Deal of the Day and the spoils include a litany of top-rated pants.

The Comfort Cargo D3 Classic is a best-selling and highly-rated pair of pants constructed with slanted side pockets, a zippered leg pocket, and back pockets toplined with button flaps. A 4.4-star rating average with more than 1,600 reviews is hard to ignore. As things are warming up, take a look at the only pair of shorts in the sale, the Classic Fit Perfect Short D3 — these boast more than 3,000 reviews with a similar 4.4-star rating average. If you’re all good on your pants and shorts and are here for accessories, Dockers won’t let you down: Its top-rated bifold and RFID blocking wallet is included in the sale, as is the brand’s popular Braided Belt.

With more than 30 options comprising this Dockers sale and so many of them under $30, there’s bound to be an upgrade for you lurking in there — the sale ends tonight so don’t wait too long before checking it out.

