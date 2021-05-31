Doctors Are Hiding Mental Health Struggles. Here’s One Reason Why.

Dr. Lorna Breen survived COVID, but the pandemic still ended up taking her life. Last spring, Breen—a bright, exceptionally driven 49-year-old who supervised the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital emergency department—recovered from the coronavirus, only to be hit with a wave of depression that landed her in a psychiatric ward. In the days afterward, her brother-in-law Corey Feist told The Daily Beast, she kept articulating one fear: that she would lose her medical license because of her treatment. About a week after being discharged, she died by suicide.

“She was convinced beyond any doubt that she was going to lose her license,” Feist said in an interview this week. “It absolutely was a key contributor in her decision to take her own life, which is tragic in so many ways."

The pandemic has focused attention on physican’s mental health struggles, and the ways in which the medical establishment perpetuates them. Chief among these concerns is the fact that many state medical boards—the agencies tasked with licensing physicians to practice—still require doctors to disclose their mental health history on their applications and renewal forms. Experts say these questions lead doctors to delay treatment, self-medicate, and seek out therapists in other cities to keep their struggles secret. In extreme cases like Breen’s, the stigma can be deadly.