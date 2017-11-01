Dodgers Force World Series Game 7 With 3-1 Win Against Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night, forcing the World Series into Game 7. The Astros gained an early one-run lead at Dodger Stadium, and for five innings, Houston starter Justin Verlander seemed to keep any hopes the Dodgers had for victory at bay. But the Dodgers rallied in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead before clinching a win. The game was also not without controversy, as Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was booed by the crowd each time he batted. Gurriel triggered a backlash in Game 3 after making a racist gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish. He has been suspended for five regular-season games next year for the gesture. The two teams will face off again at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.