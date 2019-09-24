Dodging Mueller Made Trump Cocky Enough to Get Himself Impeached

Donald Trump's boasted, again and again, that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Now, he’s gone and done it—and he can’t get away with it unless the courts outright ignore the law.

The shots were fired in phone calls, overheard and transcribed, as the president pressed the new Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to address the madcap Rudy Giuliani’s request that he investigate Joe Biden and son, Hunter. That sent a whistleblower at the Office of National Intelligence to Inspector General Michael T. Atkinson with a complaint that Trump had made nefarious “promises” to a foreign leader. Atkinson, who served at the Department of Justice for over a decade during the years when Justice was blind, found the complaint of such “urgent concern” that he sent it to the acting director of national intelligence who is obligated, by statute, to send it to Congress.

But the complaint is stymied, as Trump’s minions are fighting furiously to withhold it, never mind that the law requires it be transmitted, because they, too, know that this metaphorical shooting might be different than the other metaphorical shootings. The charges are not another breach of norms, or “ordinary” impeachable offenses Democrats swat at ineffectually.