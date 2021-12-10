Does Ghislaine and Epstein Photograph Signal Fresh Legal Danger for Prince Andrew?

Among the photographs published this week as part of prosecution evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, one image will have sent icy tentacles of dread shooting around the hearts of senior courtiers at Buckingham Palace.

It is a picture of Maxwell and Epstein cuddling up to each other outside a wooden structure that Queen Elizabeth’s loyal staff at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle will have instantly recognized as being her beloved “lunch hut” on the nearby grouse and deer stalking moor, Glen Beg.

And while posing outside someone’s slightly ramshackle shed might not denote favored status in the rest of the world, in the looking-glass world of the British aristocracy, there is no truer mark of having joined the true inner circle than being invited into an aristocrat’s hillside cabin.